Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $50.24 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $50,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 19.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE NOC opened at $454.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $464.76 and its 200 day moving average is $455.64.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

