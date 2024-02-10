Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $60.70 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,023,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,703,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Kenvue as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after buying an additional 42,449,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 615.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $333,564,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 174.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,116,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971,034 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth $223,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVUE opened at $19.33 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

