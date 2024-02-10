Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 49,790 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,790 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Waste Connections worth $48,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.5 %

WCN stock opened at $156.70 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $158.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.18 and its 200-day moving average is $141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.