Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 7,089 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $53,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 19.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,521,000 after acquiring an additional 118,225 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 89.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE TRI opened at $158.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $115.87 and a one year high of $159.26. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.57%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

