Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 344.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $42,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $145.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $149.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.