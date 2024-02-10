Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 193,740 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,116,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,740 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $63,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.76.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

