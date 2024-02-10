Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 323,169 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,169 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Monster Beverage worth $58,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 103,271 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,379,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 177,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 57,288 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $60.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

