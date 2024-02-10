Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$154.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$167.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTC.A. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$177.00 to C$153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$172.00 to C$160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$167.56.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Tire

CTC.A opened at C$141.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$143.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$148.34. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$131.46 and a twelve month high of C$189.82.

In related news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$143.69 per share, with a total value of C$50,291.50. In related news, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total value of C$293,420.00. Also, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$143.69 per share, with a total value of C$50,291.50. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.