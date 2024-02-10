Canfor (TSE:CFP) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$25.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canfor from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canfor from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank set a C$22.00 target price on Canfor and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Canfor from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.60.

Shares of TSE CFP opened at C$15.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.11. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$13.41 and a 12-month high of C$25.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.44.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

