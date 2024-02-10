Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $62.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,522. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.23. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

