Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after purchasing an additional 54,093 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Solano Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,021,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,611. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $117.35 and a 1-year high of $180.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.11.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.