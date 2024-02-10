Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $682,000 Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Newmont by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 401,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Newmont by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Newmont by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,195 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.79. 10,676,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,576,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.76.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

