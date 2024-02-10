Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $974,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,092,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,319,000 after buying an additional 1,788,450 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $47.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,982. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

