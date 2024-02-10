Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 6.1% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MGK stock traded up $3.30 on Friday, hitting $283.18. The stock had a trading volume of 280,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,879. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $182.31 and a twelve month high of $283.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.25.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.