Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,028 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 931,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,396,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 77,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 47,198 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $56.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.