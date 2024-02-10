Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Catalent Price Performance
Catalent stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.71. 3,815,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,688. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Institutional Trading of Catalent
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Catalent by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $935,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Catalent
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Catalent
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.