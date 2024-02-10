Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Catalent stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.71. 3,815,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,688. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Catalent by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $935,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTLT shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

