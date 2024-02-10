Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Catalent Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CTLT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.71. 3,815,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,688. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 578.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,309 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,774,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,088,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,423,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,079,000 after buying an additional 1,287,018 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 549.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,311,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,196,000 after buying an additional 1,109,802 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

