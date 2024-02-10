Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $385.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $284.72.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $317.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $334.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.53.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 20.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Caterpillar by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.