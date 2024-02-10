CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Board of Directors Initiates Share Repurchase Program

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $245.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. CDW has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $247.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.81 and its 200 day moving average is $212.06.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

View Our Latest Report on CDW

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CDW

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.