Cenovus Energy (CVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

CVE opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 17,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 46.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

