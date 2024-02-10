Cenovus Energy (CVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$21.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.71. The company has a market cap of C$41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.82 and a 12-month high of C$29.18.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.89.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

