Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55. Central Garden & Pet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500- EPS.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.66. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CENT. TheStreet cut Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CENT

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,730.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,730.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.