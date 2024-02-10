ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

CHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,075.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ChampionX by 19.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

