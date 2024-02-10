Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,560 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $123,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $296.37 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.43 and its 200 day moving average is $281.28. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Align Technology

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.