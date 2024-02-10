Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,372,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,827 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $133,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCOM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 221.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.34. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $898.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

