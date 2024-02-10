Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHKP. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP stock opened at $164.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $166.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.94.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,648,000 after buying an additional 41,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

