Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.950-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.0 million-$610.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.5 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.700-9.300 EPS.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $164.31 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $166.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.94. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHKP
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,512.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Check Point Software Technologies
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.