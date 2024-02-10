Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.950-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.0 million-$610.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.5 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.700-9.300 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $164.31 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $166.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.94. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,512.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

