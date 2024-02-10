Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chegg from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler Companies cut Chegg to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Chegg Stock Performance

NYSE:CHGG opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Chegg has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $18.77.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Chegg had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 280.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Featured Stories

