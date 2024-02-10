Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Downgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold”

DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. DZ Bank currently has $160.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.95.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $151.04 on Tuesday. Chevron has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $173.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.87 and its 200 day moving average is $154.57. The company has a market cap of $285.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

