Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a market cap of $15.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.14. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the third quarter valued at $202,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 20.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

