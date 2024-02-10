China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

Shares of CJJD stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 114,307 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.