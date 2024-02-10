Choreo LLC Acquires 311 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 155.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

