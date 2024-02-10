Choreo LLC Buys New Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average is $73.14. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

