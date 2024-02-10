Choreo LLC Has $261,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Choreo LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,906,000 after acquiring an additional 203,181 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,157,000 after purchasing an additional 772,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,831,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,446,000 after buying an additional 277,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $77.55 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

