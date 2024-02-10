Choreo LLC Invests $204,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 116.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 817.3% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $40.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

