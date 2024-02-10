Choreo LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $32.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Macquarie started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.