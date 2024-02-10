Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.84.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $247.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.70. The stock has a market cap of $100.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

