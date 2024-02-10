Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.84.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $247.20 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $249.62. The firm has a market cap of $100.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

