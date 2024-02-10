Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.71.

CHUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

CHUY stock opened at $35.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.81 million, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.65. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Chuy’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chuy’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Chuy’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Chuy’s by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Chuy’s by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

