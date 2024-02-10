Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.71.
CHUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Chuy’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chuy’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Chuy’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Chuy’s by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Chuy’s by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
