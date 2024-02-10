Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,721 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $100,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,858,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,253 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $152.40. 2,089,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,476. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $152.93.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

