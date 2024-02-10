Citigroup Inc. Buys 153,840 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,840 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Automatic Data Processing worth $153,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,696 shares of company stock worth $3,345,030. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,481. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

