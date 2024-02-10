Citigroup Inc. Buys 629,300 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,359,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 629,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.27% of Energy Transfer worth $117,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 53,356 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,274,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,599,000 after acquiring an additional 953,251 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,367,000 after acquiring an additional 231,520 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.2 %

ET traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. 7,954,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,508,942. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

About Energy Transfer

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 118.87%.

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.