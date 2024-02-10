Citigroup Inc. Has $106.72 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,931 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $106,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,885,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,424.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,205,000 after acquiring an additional 817,781 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $6.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,182,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.57. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $130.08 and a one year high of $284.82.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $433,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $2,600,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $433,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,534 shares of company stock worth $43,800,343. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.83.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

