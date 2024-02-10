Citigroup Inc. Has $89.64 Million Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,070,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623,508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $89,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,311,000 after purchasing an additional 81,273 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.4% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MCHI traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,000. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.