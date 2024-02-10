Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

