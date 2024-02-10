CME Group Inc. (CME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 on March 26th

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

CME Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. CME Group has a payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CME Group to earn $9.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $205.09 on Friday. CME Group has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CME Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.89.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

