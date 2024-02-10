Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,836 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,358 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 74,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,329 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,344,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $91,082,000 after acquiring an additional 704,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 237.3% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 62,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

