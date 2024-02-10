Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Lowered to $85.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

