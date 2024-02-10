Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Colony Bankcorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $202.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Colony Bankcorp
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at $6,442,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at $4,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after buying an additional 204,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 183,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter worth $2,801,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Colony Bankcorp Company Profile
Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
