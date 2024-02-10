Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.81% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 104,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 71,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $30.15 on Friday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a market cap of $301.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

